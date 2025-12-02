Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 09:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 14% in Nov'25

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 14% in Nov'25

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that during the month of November 2025, APSEZ handled port cargo volume of 41 MMT (+14% YoY), led by containers (+20% YoY) and dry cargo (+10% YoY).

YTD Nov'25, APSEZ handled 325.4 MMT of port cargo (+11% YoY), led by containers (+21% YoY) and dry cargo (5% YoY).

Logistics rail volume during Nov'25 stood at 51,042 TEUs (-5% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.7 MMT (-4% YoY).

Logistics rail volume during YTD Nov'25 stood at 469,835 TEUs (+13% YoY) and GPWIS volume stood at 14.3 MMT (+1% YoY).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Biocon Biologics announces settlement agreement with Amgen Inc.

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities; South Korea's headline inflation rises 2.4% in November

Stock Alert: Bharat Dynamics, Raymond Realty, Afcons Infra, NACL Inds

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 577.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

