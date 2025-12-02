Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 14% in Nov'25

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
YTD Nov'25, APSEZ handled 325.4 MMT of port cargo (+11% YoY), led by containers (+21% YoY) and dry cargo (5% YoY).
Logistics rail volume during Nov'25 stood at 51,042 TEUs (-5% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.7 MMT (-4% YoY).
Logistics rail volume during YTD Nov'25 stood at 469,835 TEUs (+13% YoY) and GPWIS volume stood at 14.3 MMT (+1% YoY).
