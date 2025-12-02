Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Bharat Dynamics, Raymond Realty, Afcons Infra, NACL Inds

Stock Alert: Bharat Dynamics, Raymond Realty, Afcons Infra, NACL Inds

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Samman Capital are banned from F&O on 2 December 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Force Motors total sales climbed 52.94% to 2,883 units in November 2025 compared with 1,885 units sold in November 2024.

Bharat Dyanmics has received orders worth Rs 2,462 crore from Indian Army. Majors orders received include ATGMs and SAM (Emergency Procurement).

Raymond Realty launched premium project, Invictus by GS, BKC comprises 6 towers featuring limited edition 3 and 4 BHK ultra-luxury residences. The ultra-luxury project has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore.

Also Read

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia markets up; Fed Chair Powell speech in focus

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

2,208 booths in Bengal under scanner after 0 dead or duplicate voters found

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

World leaders listen to Modi, reflecting India's rising strength: Bhagwat

Markets

Mindspace REIT's acquisition value-accretive, says Nuvama; retains 'Buy'

private banks india, credit growth, bank market share, hdfc bank, axis bank, icici bank, public sector banks, banking sector fy26

Nomura sees re-rating potential in Indian Banks; Axis, ICICI, SBI top picks

Afcons Infrastructure has secured orders valued at Rs 884 crore for civil infrastructure works, under its Marine and Industrial Business Unit (BU). The orders involve the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

NACL Industries board approved the appointment of N. Shankar as chief financial officer (CFO), with effect from 1 December 2025, following the resignation of Anish Mathew as CFO. The board also approved raising Rs 250 crore by way of right issue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 577.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 577.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

JFC Finance (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 219.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

JFC Finance (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 219.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 35.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 35.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon