Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GHV Infra Projects secures Rs 109-cr order

GHV Infra Projects secures Rs 109-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

GHV Infra Projects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 109 crore from GHV (India) for the execution of civil, MEP, and finishing work for the buildings in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

The work order, valued at around Rs 109 crore, is to be completed within 30 months from the commencement date.

GHV Infra Projects is in the business of infrastructure and construction.

The companys standalone net profit surged 3,907.1% to Rs 11.22 crore on a 17,401.9% soar in revenue from operations to Rs 183.77 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of GHV Infra Projects rose 0.39% to Rs 324.20 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 14% in Nov'25

Biocon Biologics announces settlement agreement with Amgen Inc.

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities; South Korea's headline inflation rises 2.4% in November

Stock Alert: Bharat Dynamics, Raymond Realty, Afcons Infra, NACL Inds

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 577.28% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

