GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.68% Government Security 2040 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (ii) 6.90% Government Security 2065 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on September 26, 2025 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

