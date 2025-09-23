Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL gains after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 145-cr Southern Railway project

RVNL gains after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 145-cr Southern Railway project

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose 1.34% to Rs 363.75 after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a Southern Railway project worth Rs 145.35 crore, aimed at supporting the Mission 3000 MT loading target.

The contract involves design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of traction substations (Scott-connected), including power quality compensating equipment, switching posts (SP/SSP), SCADA integration, and automatic fault locator (AFL) for the Jolarpettai JunctionSalem Junction (JTJSA) section of the Salem division. The project is to be executed over 540 days.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

 

The company reported a 39.92% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.53 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 223.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,908.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zaggle and Mastercard enter into 5-year contract to launch co-branded domestic prepaid cards

Zaggle and Mastercard enter into 5-year contract to launch co-branded domestic prepaid cards

ACME Solar secures refinancing of Rs 1,000 cr from State Bank of India

ACME Solar secures refinancing of Rs 1,000 cr from State Bank of India

GIFT Nifty indicates possible red opening for equities

GIFT Nifty indicates possible red opening for equities

Vikran Engineering standalone net profit rises 31.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Vikran Engineering standalone net profit rises 31.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Rail Vikas Nigam, KEC International, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, AU Small Finance Bank.

Stock Alert: Rail Vikas Nigam, KEC International, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, AU Small Finance Bank.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon