ACME solar gains on securing Rs 1,100-cr from SBI to refinance 300 MW Rajasthan project

ACME solar gains on securing Rs 1,100-cr from SBI to refinance 300 MW Rajasthan project

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings added 1.69% after the company has secured domestic funding of Rs 1,100 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) to refinance existing debt for its 300 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan.

The refinancing move is expected to reduce the project's financing cost by approximately 100 basis points.

The subsidiary, which holds a CRISIL AA- rating, will benefit from a long-term loan tenure of around 17 years. The Rajasthan-based solar project has been operational for about six months and has consistently maintained optimum capacity utilization factor (CUF) levels, reflecting strong performance and operational stability.

This refinancing initiative aligns with ACME Solars broader strategy to optimize financing costs across its growing portfolio and to enhance its overall credit profile. The company has made significant strides in improving project-level credit ratings, demonstrating a robust commitment to financial discipline and operational efficiency.

 

Commenting on the development, an ACME Solar spokesperson said, The reduced cost of debt will enable us to further strengthen our financial position as we aggressively pursue capacity expansion in the coming years.

ACME Solar continues to focus on sustainable growth by leveraging lower financing costs and maintaining strong project execution standards. The companys efforts are aimed at securing rating upgrades and ensuring long-term financial stability across its portfolio.

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130.83 crore in Q1 FY26, steely higher than Rs 1.39 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 65% YoY to Rs 510.98 crore in Q1 June 2025.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

