Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 22,000 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 7.02% GS 2031 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 cror and (ii) 7.34% GS 2064 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on July 12, 2024 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

NATO

As China-Russia come closer, Nato deepens relations with Asian partners

For sale

From terrible bosses to boring jobs: Chinese youth 'sell' work woes online

train services hit due to rain, rainfall railways, trains cancelled in monsoon

LIVE: Schools shut in Mumbai as IMD issues red alert for heavy rains; 50 flights cancelled

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 250 pts, Nifty nears 24,400; Maruti stock up 5%

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister, Budget

Budget 2024: 7 key demands listed by govt employees' union for Centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon