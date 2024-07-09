CONCOR throughput climbs 6% to 11.59 lakh TEUs in Q1 FY25

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) reported 6% increase in total throughput to 11,59,251 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q1 FY25 as compared with 10,93,610 TEUs recorded in Q1 FY24.

The export-import (EXIM) throughput grew by 3.30% year on year to 8,69,464 TEUs in the quarter ended 31 June 2024.

Meanwhile, the board will meet on 8 August 2024 to consider inter alia the approval of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024.

Further the board will also consider the declaration of interim dividend for 2024-25, if any, to the shareholders. The record date for the said interim dividend, if declared by board of directors, would be Saturday 17 August 2024.

CONCOR operates 59 terminals across the country along with two strategic tie-ups. The company's primary operation is to provide inland transportation of containers from ports using rail wagons. The company also manages cold storage chains and warehouses.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 13.51% to Rs 316.93 crore on 6.45% in revenue from operations to Rs 2,325.13 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.93% to Rs 1,033.35 on the BSE.

Domestic (DOM) throughput stood at 2,89,787 TEUs in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 15.03% from 2,51,920 TEUs reported in the same period a year ago.