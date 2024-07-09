Business Standard
Volumes soar at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
PNC Infratech Ltd recorded volume of 4.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60671 shares
KRBL Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 July 2024.
PNC Infratech Ltd recorded volume of 4.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60671 shares. The stock gained 4.59% to Rs.528.60. Volumes stood at 1.93 lakh shares in the last session.
KRBL Ltd witnessed volume of 5.07 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.13% to Rs.333.90. Volumes stood at 76114 shares in the last session.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 7.95 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.77% to Rs.235.85. Volumes stood at 3.45 lakh shares in the last session.
Central Bank of India saw volume of 20.24 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.34% to Rs.65.12. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.
UCO Bank notched up volume of 20.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.10% to Rs.56.88. Volumes stood at 3.41 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

