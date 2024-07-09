Nifty trades above 24,350; PSU bank shares in demand

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 167.22 points or 0.22% to 80,135.33. The Nifty 50 index rose 36.60 points or 0.15% to 24,357.15.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.07%. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index hit an all-time high at 47,659.70.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,897 shares rose and 1,712 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.20% to 7,326. The index declined 1.60% in the past trading sessions.
Indian Overseas Bank (up 6.29%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 5.04%), UCO Bank (up 4.51%), Central Bank of India (up 4.3%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 3.8%), Union Bank of India (up 3.64%), Indian Bank (up 2.54%), Bank of India (up 2.16%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.42%) and Canara Bank (up 0.79%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
H.G.Infra Engineering rallied 3.43% after the company entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ultra Vibrant Solar Energy for the execution of a solar power plant project.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank added 1.16% after the bank received a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nod for the re-appointment of Govind Singh as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for three years effective from 21 September 2024.
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) declined 1.23%. The company reported 6% increase in total throughput to 11,59,251 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q1 FY25 as compared with 10,93,610 TEUs recorded in Q1 FY24.
