Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 789.82 points or 1.37% at 58632.17 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 3.06%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.12%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.58%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.42%),Havells India Ltd (up 1.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.05%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.97%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.78%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.33%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 0.2%), turned lower.
At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 357.23 or 0.66% at 54392.67.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 82.69 points or 0.51% at 16271.06.
The Nifty 50 index was up 53.6 points or 0.22% at 24374.15.
The BSE Sensex index was up 243.95 points or 0.31% at 80204.33.
On BSE,2062 shares were trading in green, 1103 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Microsoft intends to offer Apple devices to employees in China: Report

Rice

LT Foods, KRBL, Kohinoor: Rice stocks zoom up to 15% on Tuesday; here's why

train services hit due to rain, rainfall railways, trains cancelled in monsoon

LIVE: Schools shut in Mumbai as IMD issues red alert for heavy rains; 50 flights cancelled

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 24,350; broader indices outperform

paytm

Crisis-hit Paytm expands ESOP pool with 280k stock options for staff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon