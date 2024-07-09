Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 789.82 points or 1.37% at 58632.17 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 3.06%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.12%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.58%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.42%),Havells India Ltd (up 1.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.05%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.97%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.78%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 0.2%), turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 357.23 or 0.66% at 54392.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 82.69 points or 0.51% at 16271.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.6 points or 0.22% at 24374.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 243.95 points or 0.31% at 80204.33.

On BSE,2062 shares were trading in green, 1103 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News