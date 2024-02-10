Sensex (    %)
                        
Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 40.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 48.01% to Rs 807.57 crore
Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent declined 40.59% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 48.01% to Rs 807.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 545.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales807.57545.61 48 OPM %1.591.84 -PBDT5.906.74 -12 PBT3.294.71 -30 NP2.023.40 -41
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

