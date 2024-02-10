Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 40.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 48.01% to Rs 807.57 crore

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent declined 40.59% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 48.01% to Rs 807.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 545.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.