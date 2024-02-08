Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Goldiam International standalone net profit rises 101.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 41.82% to Rs 104.00 crore
Net profit of Goldiam International rose 101.22% to Rs 27.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 41.82% to Rs 104.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 73.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales104.0073.33 42 OPM %20.0317.73 -PBDT34.9018.56 88 PBT34.2018.02 90 NP27.9513.89 101
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pan Macmillan India to Launch The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Tough Questions by Vaibhav Maloo

Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 43.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 103.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Raymond standalone net profit rises 94.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Sky Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ashima reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pasupati Spinning &amp; Weaving Mills standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 175.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Venky's slumps after recording loss of nearly Rs 8 crore in Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon