Goldiam International standalone net profit rises 101.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 41.82% to Rs 104.00 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Goldiam International rose 101.22% to Rs 27.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 41.82% to Rs 104.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 73.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.104.0073.3320.0317.7334.9018.5634.2018.0227.9513.89