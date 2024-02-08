Goldiam International standalone net profit rises 101.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 41.82% to Rs 104.00 croreNet profit of Goldiam International rose 101.22% to Rs 27.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 41.82% to Rs 104.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 73.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales104.0073.33 42 OPM %20.0317.73 -PBDT34.9018.56 88 PBT34.2018.02 90 NP27.9513.89 101
