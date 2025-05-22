Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 13.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.38% to Rs 1092.35 croreNet profit of Goodluck India rose 13.75% to Rs 41.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 1092.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 892.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.94% to Rs 164.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 3897.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3483.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1092.35892.62 22 3897.103483.85 12 OPM %7.757.42 -7.988.10 - PBDT71.3859.66 20 265.82217.71 22 PBT57.0950.26 14 220.88182.42 21 NP41.9436.87 14 164.83131.93 25
