Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 52.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 52.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 36.02% to Rs 587.18 crore

Net profit of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 52.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 129.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.02% to Rs 587.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 431.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 137.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 93.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 2110.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1785.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales587.18431.70 36 2110.971785.11 18 OPM %14.255.87 -12.554.87 - PBDT87.4926.91 225 279.1595.81 191 PBT57.80-0.25 LP 154.59-27.35 LP NP52.97-129.31 LP 137.52-93.76 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

South West Pinnacle Exploration standalone net profit rises 307.14% in the March 2025 quarter

South West Pinnacle Exploration standalone net profit rises 307.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Kabsons Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kabsons Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jai Mata Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jai Mata Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 5.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 5.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon