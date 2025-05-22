Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales decline 29.34% to Rs 137.51 crore

Net loss of Kriti Industries (India) reported to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.34% to Rs 137.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 194.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 21.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 721.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 866.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales137.51194.62 -29 721.91866.63 -17 OPM %0.177.09 -3.926.86 - PBDT-4.789.21 PL 8.6942.49 -80 PBT-8.686.14 PL -5.7730.49 PL NP-3.663.60 PL -4.2721.93 PL

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

