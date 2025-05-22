South West Pinnacle Exploration standalone net profit rises 307.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.02% to Rs 73.81 croreNet profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 307.14% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.02% to Rs 73.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 109.46% to Rs 14.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.40% to Rs 179.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales73.8145.00 64 179.19133.33 34 OPM %21.1617.40 -18.6318.44 - PBDT14.195.91 140 29.3818.51 59 PBT12.013.27 267 19.789.73 103 NP9.122.24 307 14.837.08 109
