Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 29.89% to Rs 130.25 crore
Net Loss of Goodricke Group reported to Rs 75.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 45.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.89% to Rs 130.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 69.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.60% to Rs 823.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 882.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales130.25100.28 30 823.98882.19 -7 OPM %-51.79-57.57 --5.471.07 - PBDT-66.37-53.01 -25 -44.9423.12 PL PBT-71.46-57.79 -24 -65.622.53 PL NP-75.83-45.31 -67 -69.30-0.32 -21556
First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

