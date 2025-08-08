Goodricke Group standalone net profit declines 74.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.61% to Rs 174.51 croreNet profit of Goodricke Group declined 74.46% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 174.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 197.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales174.51197.44 -12 OPM %1.678.23 -PBDT6.1015.39 -60 PBT1.5010.21 -85 NP3.1912.49 -74
