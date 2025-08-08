Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 34.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 539.56% to Rs 1893.81 croreNet profit of Abans Financial Services rose 34.73% to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 539.56% to Rs 1893.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 296.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1893.81296.11 540 OPM %2.7114.75 -PBDT41.4429.09 42 PBT41.1428.93 42 NP29.9522.23 35
