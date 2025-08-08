Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greenlam Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Greenlam Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 673.79 crore

Net loss of Greenlam Industries reported to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 673.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 604.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales673.79604.71 11 OPM %6.5410.59 -PBDT20.6453.36 -61 PBT-14.4827.05 PL NP-15.3620.27 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Global Health consolidated net profit rises 49.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Global Health consolidated net profit rises 49.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 263.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 263.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 35.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 35.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon