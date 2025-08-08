Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 73.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 23.56 croreNet profit of Latteys Industries rose 73.68% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 23.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.5619.70 20 OPM %5.225.74 -PBDT1.060.65 63 PBT0.900.51 76 NP0.660.38 74
