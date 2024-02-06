Sensex (    %)
                        
Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 10.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales decline 14.18% to Rs 591.40 crore
Net profit of Goodyear India declined 10.45% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 14.18% to Rs 591.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 689.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales591.40689.09 -14 OPM %6.736.37 -PBDT43.9646.88 -6 PBT30.1133.06 -9 NP21.8624.41 -10
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

