Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 10.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 14.18% to Rs 591.40 croreNet profit of Goodyear India declined 10.45% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 14.18% to Rs 591.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 689.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales591.40689.09 -14 OPM %6.736.37 -PBDT43.9646.88 -6 PBT30.1133.06 -9 NP21.8624.41 -10
