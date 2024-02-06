Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 10.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 14.18% to Rs 591.40 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India declined 10.45% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 14.18% to Rs 591.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 689.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.591.40689.096.736.3743.9646.8830.1133.0621.8624.41