Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 33,000 crore

The Government of India (GOI) has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of 7.37% GS 2028 for a notified amount of Rs 7,000 crore, 7.18% GS 2033 for a notified amount of Rs 16,000 crore and 7.30% GS 2053 for a notified amount of Rs 10,000 crore. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auction will be conducted using uniform price method for 7.37% GS 2028, 7.18% GS 2033 and multiple price method for 7.30% GS 2053. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on February 09, 2024 (Friday).

