Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.67 -100 OPM %02.99 -PBDT-0.160.02 PL PBT-0.160.02 PL NP-0.160.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Meesho reports consolidated net loss of Rs 490.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Meesho reports consolidated net loss of Rs 490.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 27.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 27.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 13.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 13.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Alka India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Alka India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Suditi Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Suditi Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedUN Funding CrisisWho is Kevin WarshGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance