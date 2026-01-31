Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 27.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 262.44 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell declined 27.03% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 262.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 242.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.262.44242.7416.2821.4235.1443.4313.1025.3511.5015.76

