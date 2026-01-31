Meesho reports consolidated net loss of Rs 490.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.32% to Rs 3517.60 crore

Net Loss of Meesho reported to Rs 490.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 37.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.32% to Rs 3517.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2678.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3517.602678.64-15.32-4.88-463.9737.58-474.8825.82-490.68-37.43

