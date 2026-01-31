Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 13.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 184.02 crore

Net profit of Manaksia rose 13.75% to Rs 14.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 184.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 187.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.184.02187.903.748.8722.3220.3920.7319.0414.5612.80

