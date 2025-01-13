Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gopal Snacks commences trial operations at new manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

Gopal Snacks commences trial operations at new manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

Image

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Gopal Snacks said that it has commissioned a new manufacturing facility in Nagadka, Gondal, Rajkot, Gujarat.

Equipped with advanced technology and a robust production capacity, the new facility has commenced trial operations, with production activities underway. This plant replaces the temporarily closed Rajkot I facility, effectively restoring a significant portion of the production capacity impacted by the recent fire incident.

The companys Gondal plant has an installed capacity of 87,569 MTPA, with plans for gradual scaling up over time. The plant will operate at 100% capacity to maintain optimal production levels. This facility will produce a wide range of top-selling SKUs, ensuring a robust supply of high-demand products.

 

With the commissioning of this facility, the Company plans to gradually reduce its dependency on third-party manufacturing.

The company said that the Modasa and Nagpur facilities will continue to operate at optimal capacity, ensuring a steady supply of products to meet market demand during this transition.

Bipin Hadvani, chairman said, The seamless transition to this new manufacturing facility underscores our resilience and determination in overcoming challenges. This facility represents a pivotal step in reaffirming our commitment to delivering excellence to our customers and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and designed for maximum efficiency, this plant will bolster our position as an industry leader, fortify our supply chain, and reinforce the trust placed in us by our customers, partners, and investors. On behalf of Gopal Snacks, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our employees, investors, and customers for their unwavering support during this challenging period. Together, we emerge stronger and more determined to achieve new milestones.

Also Read

Australian Open 2025

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic leads 2-1; wins 3rd set 6-4 against Basavareddy

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Cong slams Atishi for crowdfunding, targets Kejriwal for 'avoiding public'

Retail inflation galloped to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October, spurred by a spike in food prices, thus breaching the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range. This sharp increase apparently extinguishes any remainin

LIVE news: India's retail inflation eases to 5.22% in Dec from 5.48% in Nov

JVC AI Vision QLED TV series

JVC re-enters Indian TV market through licence pact with Super Plastronics

Paddy, Agriculture

Chhattisgarh govt grapples to achieve its paddy procurement target

Gopal Snacks is an FMCG company dealing in ethnic snacks, western snacks, and other products. The company offers a wide variety of savory products under its brand Gopal, including ethnic snacks such as namkeen and gathiya; western snacks such as wafers, extruded snacks, and snack pellets; and fast-moving consumer goods including papad, spices, gram flour or besan, noodles, rusk, and soan papdi.

Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rose 6.17% to Rs 28.89 crore on 12.57% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 402.64 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip hit a lower circuit of 10% at Rs 315.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex nosedives 1,049 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,100; VIX rallies 7%

Sensex nosedives 1,049 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,100; VIX rallies 7%

HPCL arm successfully commissions LNG Regasification terminal in Gujarat

HPCL arm successfully commissions LNG Regasification terminal in Gujarat

Barometers tumble in early trade; Nifty below 23,250; VIX soars 6%

Barometers tumble in early trade; Nifty below 23,250; VIX soars 6%

RBI issues FAQs to clarify its circular on Reset of Floating Interest Rate on Equated Monthly installments based Personal Loans

RBI issues FAQs to clarify its circular on Reset of Floating Interest Rate on Equated Monthly installments based Personal Loans

Afcons Infra emerges as L1 bidder for orders worth Rs 4,787 cr

Afcons Infra emerges as L1 bidder for orders worth Rs 4,787 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon