Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcons Infra emerges as L1 bidder for orders worth Rs 4,787 cr

Afcons Infra emerges as L1 bidder for orders worth Rs 4,787 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure informed that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the tender floated by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) of Rs 4,787.20 crore.

The civil construction company has been selected for two projects for construction of the access-controlled Pune Ring Road (East) Packages PRR E5 and E7. Both the projects are to be completed within 36 months.

The package PRR E5 entails construction of Pune Ring Road (East) from Valati, Taluka Haveli to Sonori, Taluka Purandar, District Pune. The bid cost of this project is Rs 2,718.50 crore.

The package PRR E5 entails construction of Pune Ring Road (East) from Garade, Taluka Purandar to Shiware, Taluka Bhor, District Pune. The bid cost of this project is Rs 2,068.70 crore.

 

Afcons Infrastructure is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate. It has a legacy of over six decades, with a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30% to Rs 135.43 crore despite a 11.22% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 2959.89 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 3.92% to Rs 479.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HPCL arm successfully commissioned LNG Regasification terminal in Gujarat

HPCL arm successfully commissioned LNG Regasification terminal in Gujarat

India's total renewable energy installed capacity spikes nearly 16% on year

India's total renewable energy installed capacity spikes nearly 16% on year

Just Dial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Just Dial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Blue Star corrects 23% in six days

Blue Star corrects 23% in six days

Puravankara pre-sales climb 2% YoY in Q3; collections up 6% YoY

Puravankara pre-sales climb 2% YoY in Q3; collections up 6% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon