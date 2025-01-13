Business Standard

Cong slams Atishi for crowdfunding, targets Kejriwal for 'avoiding public'

In just six hours after asking for public support, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi raised over Rs 15 lakh for her election campaign through an online portal on Sunday

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo: PTI)

The battle for control of Delhi has intensified as the Congress party launched sharp criticism against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Their attacks focus on governance issues and her recently launched ‘crowdfunding campaign’, coming just weeks ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for February 5.
 
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being questioned by a woman who says, “What have you done for us? Everything has been done by the Congress” Dikshit posted the video to criticise Kejriwal, calling him a “two-time Chief Minister” who is “avoiding the public”.
 
 
The Congress leader wrote on X, “What could be more shameful than a two-time Chief Minister having to run away from the public hiding his face.”
 

Notably, Congress has chosen Sandeep Dikshit as their candidate to fight against AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi assembly seat.
 

Congress’ criticism over alleged liquor policy scam

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala criticised Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s ‘crowdfunding campaign’, saying AAP and Atishi “definitely need crowdfunding after their deal with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) fell apart.” This comment referred to the alleged liquor policy scam.
 
Back in April 2024, BRS leader K Kavitha was in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.
 
In a social media post on X, Chamala wrote, “I can understand @AamAadmiParty and its present chief minister @AtishiAAP needs crowd funding 100% after deal with @RaoKavitha of @BRSparty #SouthGroup got busted. Delhi Liquor Scam: 2 Ex-Goa MLAs Paid In Cash By AAP For Poll Expenses, Alleges CBI.” 

Atishi gains major crowdfunding support

 
Meanwhile, in just six hours after asking for public support, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi raised over Rs 15 lakh for her election campaign through an online portal on Sunday.
 
Atishi aims to collect Rs 40 lakh for her campaign in the Kalkaji Assembly constituency. As of January 10 at 5.30 pm, 278 people have donated a total of Rs 15,15,930, according to the party’s donation page.
 
Earlier, Atishi said she chose crowdfunding because people support the party’s ‘honest politics’ and claimed that the party does not accept money from businessmen.
 
“People donated money to support the AAP’s honest politics. We don’t take money from big businessmen for elections. The AAP government works for the common people. For my election from Kalkaji, I am launching a crowdfunding campaign for Rs 40 lakh, which I need for the election. People can donate any amount they want,” Atishi told reporters on Sunday.
 
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is contesting the elections against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’ Parvesh Verma in the Kalkaji Assembly constituency. The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with the vote counting scheduled for February 8.
 

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

