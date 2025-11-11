Gopal Snacks standalone net profit declines 11.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.23% to Rs 370.04 croreNet profit of Gopal Snacks declined 11.08% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 370.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 398.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales370.04398.86 -7 OPM %6.5311.73 -PBDT22.4547.13 -52 PBT13.4338.83 -65 NP25.6928.89 -11
