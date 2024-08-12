Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit declines 30.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.94% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of Gothi Plascon (India) declined 30.88% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.051.0653.3372.640.560.770.470.680.470.68