Gourmet Gateway India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 15.06% to Rs 51.04 croreNet profit of Gourmet Gateway India reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 51.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales51.0444.36 15 OPM %16.1213.93 -PBDT6.224.34 43 PBT0.35-0.59 LP NP0.12-0.10 LP
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:34 PM IST