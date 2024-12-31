Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 06:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government expenditure at 57% of annual estimates in eight months of FY25

Government expenditure at 57% of annual estimates in eight months of FY25

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

India's fiscal deficit for April-November stood at Rs 8.47 lakh crore ($98.90 billion), or 52.5 per cent of the estimate for the financial year, latest government data showed today.

Net tax receipts for the first eight months of the current financial year were at Rs 14.43 lakh crore, or 56 per cent of the annual target, compared with Rs 14.36 lakh crore for the same period last year.

Total government expenditure for the eight months stood at Rs 27.41 lakh crore rupees, or about 57 per cent of the annual estimate.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.4% at end Nov-24

Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.4% at end Nov-24

Rupee ends at fresh all time low, gives up around 3% in 2024

Rupee ends at fresh all time low, gives up around 3% in 2024

Sensex drops 109 pts, Nifty ends flat; VIX at 14.45 mark

Sensex drops 109 pts, Nifty ends flat; VIX at 14.45 mark

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.44%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.44%

Indices end flat; broader mkt outperforms; VIX slides 3.39%

Indices end flat; broader mkt outperforms; VIX slides 3.39%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon