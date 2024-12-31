Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.44%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.44%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 1.44% at 43337.80078125 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd shed 3.00%, Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 2.71% and Tech Mahindra Ltd fell 1.99%. The Nifty IT index is up 21.00% over last one year compared to the 8.75% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 1.25% and Nifty Energy index added 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.00% to close at 23644.80078125 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.14% to close at 78139.01 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices end flat; broader mkt outperforms; VIX slides 3.39%

Indices end flat; broader mkt outperforms; VIX slides 3.39%

Indo Farm Equipment IPO subscribed 17.70 times

Indo Farm Equipment IPO subscribed 17.70 times

Tilaknagar Industries announces cessation of senior management personnel

Tilaknagar Industries announces cessation of senior management personnel

Australian markets end on a lower note

Australian markets end on a lower note

China's Shanghai Composite index tumbles 1.63%

China's Shanghai Composite index tumbles 1.63%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon