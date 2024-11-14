Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government focuses on digital public infrastructure for rural development

Government focuses on digital public infrastructure for rural development

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today that the government is investing in Digital Public Infrastructure to facilitate digital transactions. This initiative aims to ensure that funds reach the beneficiaries directly, enabling economic activities at the grassroots level and strengthening the rural economy.

During an event near Dharmasthala in Karnataka, Sitharaman discussed India's goal of becoming a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047, highlighting Women-Led Development as a key component of this plan. Additionally, she noted that the cabinet recently decided to establish three Centres of Excellence for the application of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture, Health, and Urban Development.

 

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

