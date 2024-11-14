Great Eastern delivers 2005 built Suezmax Crude Tanker "Jag Lalit"

Great Eastern Shipping Company has delivered its 2005 built Suezmax Crude Tanker Jag Lalit to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in September 2024.
Excluding Jag Lalit, company's current fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 27 tankers (5 Crude carriers, 18 Product carriers, 4 LPG carriers) and 13 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 3 Supramax) aggregating 3.15 Mn dwt.
Additionally, the company has contracted to sell one MR product tanker in Oct 2024, which is due for delivery by H2 FY25.
