RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit declines 4.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.29% to Rs 116.60 croreNet profit of RBZ Jewellers declined 4.72% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.29% to Rs 116.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales116.6074.13 57 OPM %11.9719.34 -PBDT11.5711.81 -2 PBT10.8111.46 -6 NP8.078.47 -5
