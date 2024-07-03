Business Standard
Government of India and ADB sign $170 million loan to strengthen health system preparedness and response

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a $170 million policy-based loan to consolidate and strengthen Indias health system preparedness and response capacity to future pandemics. The programme builds on ADBs partnership with the Government of India to strengthen its health system and adopt transformative solutions. Through this policy-based loan, ADB will help the government fill the gaps in policy, legislative, and institutional governance and structures and contribute to Indias goal of providing universal access to quality and affordable health care services to strengthen pandemic preparedness and response. The programme will be anchored in major government's plans and initiatives including the National Health Policy 2017; Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the National One Health Mission, and the governments efforts to strengthen human resources for health (HRH). The targeted reform areas through the program include: (i) strengthened disease surveillance and multisectoral response, (ii) strengthened human resources for health, and (iii) expanded climate resilient public health infrastructure and innovative service delivery.
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

