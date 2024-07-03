Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Financial Services index increasing 171 points or 1.49% at 11615.68 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Power Finance Corporation Ltd (up 4.52%), Federal Bank Ltd (up 3.63%),Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (up 3.57%),REC Ltd (up 3.55%),PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 2.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd (up 2.64%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 2.62%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 2.55%), Kalyani Investment Company Ltd (up 2.53%), and RBL Bank Ltd (up 2.3%).

On the other hand, PB Fintech Ltd (down 3.4%), Dolat Algotech Ltd (down 2.3%), and Angel One Ltd (down 1.84%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 361.36 or 0.68% at 53349.64.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 81.32 points or 0.51% at 15952.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 159.5 points or 0.66% at 24283.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 566.72 points or 0.71% at 80008.17.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 836 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

