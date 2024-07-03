DMart standalone revenue climbs 18% YoY in Q1 FY25

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) on Tuesday announced that the total number of DMart stores as of 30 June 2024 stood at 371.

DMart has reported a standalone revenue of Rs 13,711.87 crore in quarter ended 30 June 2024, recording a growth of 18.36% from Rs 11,584.44 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The revenue is higher than Rs 9,806.89 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2022 and Rs 5,031.75 crore registered in the quarter ended 30 June 2021.

The firm said that the total number of stores includes one store at Rajkot, Gujarat which is temporarily closed for customers.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.41% to Rs 563.25 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 460.13 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 20.13% to Rs 12,726.55 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts rose 0.05% to Rs 4,780.50 on the BSE.

