Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 7.02% Government Security 2027 for a notified amount of ₹6,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method (ii) 7.23% Government Security 2039 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (iii) 7.34% Government Security 2064 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on September 06, 2024 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.
First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

