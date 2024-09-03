Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG shares gain

FMCG shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 159.47 points or 0.69% at 23354.13 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.49%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 3.81%),Emami Ltd (up 3.31%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 3.29%),L T Foods Ltd (up 3.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Honasa Consumer Ltd (up 2.99%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 2.93%), Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (up 2.42%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 1.94%), and Zydus Wellness Ltd (up 1.9%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, ADF Foods Ltd (down 2.8%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 2%), and Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 1.77%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 321.16 or 0.58% at 56082.1.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 72.25 points or 0.43% at 16787.77.
The Nifty 50 index was down 16.3 points or 0.06% at 25262.4.

More From This Section

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks rise

Adani Green Energy announces JV with TotalEnergies

Adani Green Energy announces JV with TotalEnergies

Hindustan Aeronautics set to supply 240 aero-engines for IAF's Su-30 MKI fleet

Hindustan Aeronautics set to supply 240 aero-engines for IAF's Su-30 MKI fleet

LTTS receives John Deere Partner-level status for 4th consecutive year

LTTS receives John Deere Partner-level status for 4th consecutive year

The BSE Sensex index was down 59.75 points or 0.07% at 82500.09.
On BSE,2040 shares were trading in green, 1031 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE: Time ripe for India-Singapore bilateral relations to rise to next level, says EAM Jaishankar

India at Paralympics

Paris Paralympics 2024: India medal tally and full list of medal winners

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,250; Broader markets up; financials drag

IPO market

Premier Energies IPO listing prediction: Will strong GMP fuel 100% returns?

MGNREGS, labour, daily wages, rural worker, rural employment

Demand for work under MGNREGS drops for 10th consecutive month in August

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon