KFin Technologies launches mPower Wealth platform

Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO of KFin Technologies said, "India's technology sector is making significant contributions to global finance, and with mPower Wealth, we're contributing to this transformation. Our platform reflects our vision of agile, intelligent, and client-centric wealth management. By combining technological innovation with financial expertise, we are supporting wealth managers as they navigate an increasingly complex landscape. Through mPower Wealth, we are participating in the fintech evolution, with India playing a key role."

KFin Technologies has launched the mPower Wealth platform, an advanced, omnichannel wealth management solution designed to address the needs of wealth managers, family offices, banks, and external asset managers. The platform offers integration across front, mid, and back-office operations, multi-asset, multi-currency capabilities, and technology to help wealth managers improve client experiences.