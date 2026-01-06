Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹29,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹29,000 crore

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.68% Government Security 2040 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore and (ii) 6.90% Government Security 2065 for a notified amount of ₹13,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on January 09, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodayAutism Myths and FactsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
