NBCC bags Rs 134-cr work orders in Odisha

NBCC bags Rs 134-cr work orders in Odisha

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

NBCC (India) announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 134.05 crore for educational infrastructure projects in Odisha.

The orders, received in the ordinary course of business, include a Rs 45.87-crore contract from Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Odisha, for construction, repair, and renovation works at its campus in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district, under the PM-USHA scheme.

The company has also bagged an Rs 88.18-crore order from the Odisha School Programme Authority, Bhubaneswar, for execution of civil works under the Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya Scheme.

Both contracts have been awarded by domestic entities and involve project management consultancy services. The projects will be executed as per the terms and conditions specified by the respective clients, NBCC said.

 

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of NBCC (India) rose 0.71% to Rs 120.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

