Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highway Infrastructure bags Rs 32-crore LOA from NHAI

Highway Infrastructure bags Rs 32-crore LOA from NHAI

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 32 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to an exchange filing, the order pertains to the engagement of a user fee agency at the Jawar Fee Plaza located at Km 37.100 on the MathuraDevinagar Bypass, covering the stretch from design kilometre 0.000 to design kilometre 66.000 of National Highway-530B in Uttar Pradesh. The scope of work also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, along with recouping consumable items.

The total value of the order stands at Rs 32,00,77,777 and the contract is to be executed within a period of one year.

 

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It further stated that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.

Highway Infrastructure (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.

For the twelve months ended 31 March 2025, HIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.40 crore on revenue of Rs 495.72 crore.

The counter slipped 2% to Rs 58.66 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 7:41 AM IST

