Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt approves 40 projects across 23 states under Special Assistance to States/UTs to boost tourism sector

Govt approves 40 projects across 23 states under Special Assistance to States/UTs to boost tourism sector

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Emphasizing that Tourism has the potential to bring prosperity to the lives of many, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has stressed that Government will continue to focus on enhancing Indias tourism infrastructure to ensure more people can experience the wonders of Incredible India. In what is likely to be a huge boost for domestic tourism sector, the government has approved 40 projects across 23 states under the Special Assistance to States/Union Territories.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 650 pts, Nifty tests 24,100; Adani Green, Energy zoom over 12%

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Alcohol-related incidents on Air India flights down in past two years: CEO

silver trading silver investment

Sharekhan suggests buying silver on dips amid geopolitical concerns

Retailers

Retailers eye Black Friday sale to energise bargain-hungry holiday shoppers

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold to trade choppy amid war tensions; Sharekhan suggests 'Buy on dips'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon