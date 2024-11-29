Govt approves 40 projects across 23 states under Special Assistance to States/UTs to boost tourism sector

Emphasizing that Tourism has the potential to bring prosperity to the lives of many, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has stressed that Government will continue to focus on enhancing Indias tourism infrastructure to ensure more people can experience the wonders of Incredible India. In what is likely to be a huge boost for domestic tourism sector, the government has approved 40 projects across 23 states under the Special Assistance to States/Union Territories.
