Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd and Balaji Telefilms Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 November 2024.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd surged 16.99% to Rs 125.3 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2411 shares in the past one month.

 

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd spiked 16.18% to Rs 63.06. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27213 shares in the past one month.

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd soared 11.53% to Rs 141.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11982 shares in the past one month.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd advanced 11.32% to Rs 157.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd added 11.28% to Rs 71.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12588 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

